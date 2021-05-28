Fri, 28 May, 2021 - 17:10

Skeletal remains found in car recovered from Co Cork harbour

The submerged car was discovered by divers on Wednesday and gardaí were notified.
Gardaí have discovered skeletal remains in a car that was found off a pier in Crosshaven, Co Cork.

The submerged car was discovered by divers on Wednesday and gardaí were notified.

The Garda Water Unit carried out a search and were able to extract the car from the water on Thursday.

The vehicle was technically examined and has been confirmed as a red Toyota, registration 98-C-18625.

During the technical examination of the car, gardaí discovered skeletal remains.

These remains will now be transferred to Cork City Morgue, where an examination will be carried out.

The local coroner has also been notified.

The results of the examination and DNA analysis carried out by Forensic Science Ireland should assist the authorities with confirming the identity of the remains.

Barry Coughlan Missing Person Cork large Barry Coughlan is missing since 2004

It is understood that the car may belong to missing man Barry Coughlan, who went missing aged 23.

He was last seen leaving the Moonduster Bar in Crosshaven between 1:30am and 2am on May 1st, 2004.

However, the newly discovered remains have not yet been identified.

