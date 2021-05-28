Blanchardstown shooting accused remanded in custody

Tom Tuite

A 38-year-old man arrested after two Garda detectives were injured in a shooting in Dublin on Tuesday evening has been remanded in custody.

Daniel Goulding, who has been receiving psychiatric treatment for several years, was arrested following an exchange of gunfire and a two-hour siege at his family home at Whitechapel Grove, Clonsilla, Dublin 15.

The detectives were shot in the foot, one was wounded in the hand, and members of the public were exposed to the incident.

Mr Goulding did not apply for bail and was remanded in custody for one week after he appeared before Judge Gerard Jones at Blanchardstown District Court charged with five firearms offences.

Judge Jones noted there will be an objection to bail, but defence solicitor Tony Collier said an application was not being made at this stage.

Charges

Mr Goulding was charged with unlawful possession of firearms with intent to endanger life, and s possessing two sub-machine guns, one semi-automatic pistol and 74 rounds of various types of ammunition. The weapons were allegedly seized at the house.

Detective Sergeant Michael Redmond told the court Mr Goulding made no reply after the charges were put to him on Thursday night.

There will be an objection to bail and he added: “We are seeking the DPP’s directions in relation to further, more serious charges in relation to this matter”.

Judge Jones asked what triggered the events.

Detective Sergeant Redmond said at 7.04pm on Tuesday, gardaí were alerted that gunshots were being fired in the vicinity of Whitechapel Grove.

The two detectives “immediately came under fire” from Mr Goulding’s home. They took cover behind an unmarked patrol car, which was struck a number of times.

Detectives shot

The detectives were shot in their left legs and one of them was struck in his left hand.

Following a request by Detective Sergeant Redmond, Judge Jones ordered that the names of the two injured officers are not to be reported at this stage.

The court heard that it was alleged the accused was alone in the house.

Garda units, including trained negotiators, responded and a “barricade incident developed”. Daniel Goulding was alone in the house and surrendered at 9.56pm following,“extensive negotiations”, the court heard.

The injured officers underwent surgery on Thursday to remove bullets from their feet.

Detective Sergeant Redmond agreed that several members of the public were exposed to this, when shots were fired, and statements will be taken from them.

Mr Collier said gardaí will be put on notice if a bail application is to be made.

Psychiatric care

The solicitor told the court his client had been receiving psychiatric care for a number of years. During his detention at Blanchardstown Garda station, he was seen by a doctor "on a large number of occasions", the court heard.

Mr Collier asked the judge to direct psychiatric care for his client in custody. He also informed the court that a consulting psychiatrist from the outreach team in the Central Mental Hospital has already been contacted.

Dressed in a yellow jacket, white T-shirt, runners and grey tracksuit bottoms, Mr Goulding sat silently at the side of the court as evidence was given. Family members looked on from the public gallery.

He has not yet indicated how he will plead.

Judge Gerard Jones remanded him in custody and directed that Mr Goulding must receive necessary medical care. He said the accused had the presumption of innocence and will be well looked after.

He is to appear via video-link at Cloverhill District Court next Friday for directions from the DPP and possible further charges.

Legal aid was granted after the court heard Mr Goulding was on disability benefit.