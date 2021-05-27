Thu, 27 May, 2021 - 21:54

Joe Biden sends thank you letter to Mayo Roscommon Hospice

US President Joe Biden has family roots in Ballina, Co Mayo and the Cooley Peninsula, Co Louth.
Joe Biden has sent a letter to the Mayo Roscommon Hospice Foundation, thanking them for their support in his presidential campaign.

Many consider Mr Biden to be the most Irish American president since John F Kennedy, his family tree can be traced back to Ballina, Co Mayo and the Cooley Peninsula in Co Louth.

Mr Biden's cousin works at the hospice foundation, and he even turned the first sod at their Mayo Hospice opening in 2017.

“Hospice care is about dignity, support and respect,” Mr Biden wrote in his letter to hospice CEO Martina Jennings and Chairman Mike Smith.

“Because of your empathy and care, I know the people of Mayo you help will be treated with the utmost decency and humanity during their time of greatest need.

“You understand what it means to love and care for your neighbour as yourself. I knew this was true when I turned the sod in 2017 — created as an act of love by the community, for the community.

“I also know my cousin, Laurita, dedicated herself to realize the vision of the Mayo Roscommon Hospice, and I am grateful for all of your efforts.”

Mr Biden also mentioned his late son Beau, who died in 2015.

Beau died of cancer and Mr Biden said he had hoped to make his 2017 trip to Ireland with his son, making it even more emotional on a personal level.

“It is an honor that my son Beau’s soul lives in the fabric of this special facility,” the US president wrote.

“God bless you and those whom you care for with love and dignity at Mayo Roscommon Hospice Foundation. On behalf of the whole family, thank you.”

