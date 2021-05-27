Hundreds see meteorite crash to earth off Donegal

Stephen Maguire

Hundreds of people across Donegal are “over the moon” after witnessing a meteorite blaze through the skyline before breaking up and ending up in the sea.

The amazing site happened just before 11pm on Wednesday night.

It was witnessed by people in towns and villages across the county including Fanad, Letterkenny, Greencastle, Ardara, Kilcar and Bundoran.

Many sky-gazers were already in their back gardens and along the shoreline trying to catch a glimpse of the Super Moon.

But they were treated to an even more spectacular show when the meteorite tore through the skyline and lasted for a number of seconds before burning out.

“Gift from God.”

Eileen McLaughlin called the meteorite a “gift from God.”

Eileen was out along the shoreline near Shrove Lighthouse on the Inishowen Peninsula watching the Super Moon.

Eileen said “It was a once in a lifetime experience. I was watching the Super Moon and all of a sudden I just caught the meteor low in the sky.

“Wow, it was just incredible.”

Fiona Gallagher saw the spectacle above Letterkenny.

“I saw it in Letterkenny heading North. It appeared quite low in the sky. It was an amazing sight,” she said.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ryMiQNYpTc0

Emma McGuire saw the meteor shooting across the skyline in West Donegal.

She said “Saw it over Gortahork about 11pm. I thought it was a shooting star but then there wasn’t many stars about. It was beautiful.”

Cheree McKinney even witnessed the meteorite break up and crash into the sea.

She revealed “It broke up into three pieces before falling into the sea in Fanad.”