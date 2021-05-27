Thu, 27 May, 2021 - 15:54

Man who conspired to murder gangland criminal may be named

Cailean Crawford (25), of Clifden Terrace, Ballyfermot admitted to conspiring with others to murder Wayne Whelan at Griffeen Glen Park, Lucan, Co Dublin in 2019
Natasha Reid

A Dublin man, who has admitted to conspiring to murder gangland criminal Wayne Whelan, may have his name published following a ruling from the Central Criminal Court.

Cailean Crawford (25), of Clifden Terrace, Ballyfermot admitted to conspiring with others to murder Whelan at Griffeen Glen Park, Lucan, Co Dublin between May 15th and November 15th 2019.

He had pleaded guilty along with his co-accused when arraigned before the Central Criminal Court on Monday, but a legal issue arose in relation to publishing his name.

His barrister, John Fitzgerald SC, said his client has a trial date fixed for June 2022 in another matter and made an application for reporting restrictions in relation to this plea.

However, Justice Michael White today ruled against the application, thus allowing him to be named.

“I have great faith in the jury system,” he said.

Admissions

He was one of four men, who this week admitted involvement in a plan to kill Whelan.

Wayne Ryan with an address at Lanna Aoibhann, St Michael's Road in Longford pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of Whelan (42) at Griffeen Glen Park, Lucan, on September 4th, 2019.

Darren Henderson (30), of Cleggan Avenue, Ballyfermot, and another man, who is not currently being named, pleaded guilty to conspiring with Crawford to murder him.

All four men were originally charged with the attempted murder of Whelan and were due to stand trial together on June 21st next, but that date was vacated following their pleas.

Whelan, who survived the attack, was shot a number of times in his body, head and arms while he was sitting in his car in an estate in Lucan.

However, the Clondalkin man was subsequently shot dead in a vehicle two months later, before it was set on fire with his remains inside at Mount Andrew Rise in Lucan on November 18th, 2019. He was identified using DNA analysis.

Whelan from Rowlagh in Clondalkin in west Dublin was well known to the gardai for his involvement in serious and organised crime for more than two decades.

Mr Justice White remanded the four men in custody until July 12th, for a sentence hearing.

