Three arrested after aggravated burglary in Longford

The incident took place at a business premises on Great Water Street about 8pm on Tuesday night.
A man (38) is in hospital following an aggravated burglary and assault in Longford town.

The incident took place at a business premises on Great Water Street about 8pm on Tuesday night.

The victim was allegedly approached by three people who demanded cash before assaulting him. All three fled the scene in a car.

The victim received facial injuries and is getting treatment in Midlands Regional Hospital, Mullingar.

Gardaí identified and intercepted the car and arrested three people two hours after incident. Money, a phone and other personal items stolen during the burglary were recovered.

All three are currently detained at Longford and Granard Garda stations under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act and can be held for a period of up to 24 hours.

