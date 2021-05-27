Met Éireann predicts warm weekend with temperatures hitting 21 degrees

Warm weather is forecast this weekend with temperatures potentially reaching 21 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

However, there will be a varying amount of cloud and some drizzle at times over the next few days, Met Éireann said.

Hazy sunny spells will continue in many areas on Thursday morning before cloudy skies and outbreaks of rain move in from the southwest and become widespread.

Overnight on Thursday will continue wet with outbreaks of rain and drizzle which will ease from western areas by dawn.

Friday will start mostly cloudy with patchy light rain or drizzle at times over the eastern half of the country, according to Met Éireann.

The west will be drier with sunny conditions, and some brighter spells will develop in the east by evening. Temperatures are expected to peak between 14 and 18 degrees, though it will be cooler along eastern and northern coasts.

Saturday is likely begin dull with cloudy skies, patches of mist and spots of drizzle. Bright spells will develop but patches of drizzle and light rain will persist in the east.

However, it will be warmer than recent days, with highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees.

Sunday is set to be a dry and sunny day for most areas. However, areas of cloud will build across western areas bringing a few spots of light rain or drizzle.

It will be warm in many areas on Sunday, Met Éireann predicts, with highest temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees. Cooler temperatures will persist in west and southwest coastal areas due to light southerly winds.