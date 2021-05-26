PSNI forensic experts revisit home of man murdered by ‘barbaric killers’

By Jonathan McCambridge, PA

Police are carrying out new examinations at the home of a man who was murdered in Co Antrim last year.

Glenn Quinn (47) was beaten to death by a gang of men on January 3rd, 2020.

On Wednesday, PSNI forensic scientists returned to his apartment at Ashleigh Park in Carrickfergus, where he was killed.

Glenn’s heartbroken family need answers and deserve to see these barbaric killers put behind bars

Det Chief Insp Neil McGuinness said: “The investigation into the murder of Glenn Quinn is continuing and I would appeal to anyone who has any information, no matter how insignificant they may think it is, to come forward to police.

“I believe that there are people living in Carrickfergus and the surrounding areas who know what happened to Glenn.

“Any information in relation to the investigation, no matter how insignificant it may seem, could be the vital piece we need to bring whoever murdered Glenn before the courts to answer for their heinous actions.”

Mr McGuinness continued: “It is believed that Glenn was attacked whilst returning to his home on Friday January 3 2020 by a gang of violent men.

“These men are believed to have initially attacked Glenn in the communal hallway of the apartment block before forcing their way into his apartment and launching a sustained and violent attack on Glenn.

“We know that Glenn was previously assaulted outside his home on 29th December 2019 and while he wasn’t badly injured, he was left frightened by the attack.

“Glenn’s heartbroken family need answers and deserve to see these barbaric killers put behind bars. We would ask those with information to come forward.”