Six person table limit and no live music among new guidelines for hospitality

Fáilte Ireland has published guidelines for the hospitality sector, with no live music permitted and a closing time of 11.30pm.

Outdoor dining will resume from June 7th, while indoor dining is expected to receive a July reopening date in the next easing of restrictions announcement later this week.

For indoor and outdoor dining, a maximum of six people over the age of 13 will be allowed per table, increasing to a maximum of 15 people when children under 13 are included, as reported by the Irish Examiner.

The guidance states groups will not be able to book multiple tables indoors, nor will any parties or social gatherings be permitted inside.

A one-meter distance between tables, back of chair to back of chair, will be required, and it will be table service only.

Fáilte Ireland have also placed an emphasis on the need for contact tracing, good ventilation and enhanced hygiene measures, while the wearing of face coverings will also be required at all times, except when guests are sitting at their table. Employees must wear face coverings at all times.

No time limit is needed for outdoor dining, while the same will apply to indoor settings if the venue increases the distance between tables to two meters, otherwise a 105-minute limit will apply.