Strong public support for shared equity scheme, Ibec survey finds

James Cox

A third of people would like to buy a home in the next two years, but less than half of that actually expect to purchase one.

A new study from Ibec has found that there has been more demand for space in a home, with 65 per cent wanting a garden and two thirds agreeing about the importance of a home office since Covid-19.

Two thirds of renters see mortgage approval as a barrier to buying a home.

Meanwhile, the survey also found strong public support for Government measures to address housing availability and affordability, including support for its new shared equity scheme.

The report also found a majority (82 per cent) believe Government should introduce additional measures to improve the supply of affordable housing.

A majority of younger respondents said they would consider moving to rural areas for housing and an improved quality of life.

“The current housing challenges will require a sustained policy focus on delivering increased supply of high quality and affordable stock. In order to ensure sufficient allocation of capital and industry resources to the delivery of new housing stock, the timing of other priorities such as the retrofitting of existing stock may need to be adjusted. Social dialogue can provide a mechanism through which these potentially competing priorities can be best approached,” said Fergal O’Brien of Ibec.