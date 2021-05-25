Tue, 25 May, 2021 - 17:37

Covid: 365 new cases as work continues to get HSE back online

Covid: 365 new cases as work continues to get HSE back online

The Department of Health has confirmed 365 new cases of Covid-19 have been notified as of midnight on Monday.

Due to the continuing disruption to the HSE IT system's following the recent cyberattack, the Department says the daily case numbers may change due to "future data review, validation and update".

It has also been confirmed there are now 103 people with Covid-19 in hospital, 41 of whom are in intensive care.

Work is continuing to get the health service's IT systems back online, with a source saying "steady progress" is expected to be made in the coming days.

The HSE continues to ask members of the public to be wary of suspicious calls or texts seeking personal information or banking details following the cyberattack.

Anyone who is contacted and believes it to have been suspicious is asked to contact the Garda confidential line on 1800-666111.

More in this section

1,599 complaints made against lawyers, according to legal services watchdog 1,599 complaints made against lawyers, according to legal services watchdog
First conviction for infecting women with HIV upheld on appeal First conviction for infecting women with HIV upheld on appeal
More than 30 caravans depart site of computer chip maker, court told More than 30 caravans depart site of computer chip maker, court told
UHL overcrowding impacting staff retention, says INMO

UHL overcrowding impacting staff retention, says INMO

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding" "We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding"
Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport
New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more