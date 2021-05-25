Private funeral to be held for sister of Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch

Sarah Slater

A private funeral is to be held for the sister of on-the-run criminal Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch who died suddenly last Friday.

Former Lord Mayor of Dublin Christy Burke led tributes to Tina Hutch Moore, who was in her 50s.

The mother-of-three and grandmother of five collapsed at her city centre home on Thursday, however passed away on Friday in Beaumont hospital.

Her sudden death comes almost two years after her brother Johnny (66) died following a fall in his home.

For security reasons, Gardaí have confirmed the location of her funeral is not being made public. It is understood the funeral will be held shortly.

Her death notice on Rip.ie reads: “Surrounded by her loving family. Beloved daughter of the late Julia and the late Patrick (Masher) and sister of the late Johnny, Neddy and Derek.

“[She] will be very sadly missed by her loving husband Liam, sons Raymond and Ian, daughter Ciara, grandchildren Jack, Penni, Frankie, Willow and Livie, daughters-in-law Niamh and Leanne, sisters Margaret and Sandra, brothers Patsty, Gerard and young Gerard, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and a wide circle of friends.”

Several condolence messages have been left on the website, with one saying, “RIP Tina a beautiful lady inside and out condolences to all the family will be sadly missed,” while another added: “Rest in the Arms of the Angels Tina. Miss you on our walks but I will always remember you.”

Covid restrictions

The notice adds: “Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral service will take place following the current regulations of 50 in attendance.

“To those who would have liked to attend the funeral but due to current restrictions cannot, please send condolences by the traditional manner. All enquiries to Jennings Funeral Home, Amiens Street.”

North inner city Independent councillor Christy Burke paid his respects to Ms Hutch Moore’s family saying: “I would like to express my sadness in hearing of the passing of Tina. My thoughts are with Tina’s family. Rest now Tina.”

Fellow Independent councillor Anthony Flynn added that Ms Hutch Moore was a close family friend for several years where his family lived around Portland Square. "I’m saddened to hear of Tina’s death. My thoughts are with all of her family," he said.

The Monk (57) will most likely be forced to miss the funeral as he is currently in hiding from European police authorities.

Last month he disappeared from the Canary Islands shorty before a European Arrest Warrant was issued against him by Gardaí.

The Director of Public Prosecutions ordered Hutch was to be charged over a shooting at the Regency Hotel, Dublin in 2016, during which David Byrne was killed by masked gunmen.