Tue, 25 May, 2021 - 13:54

Irish beaches receive record 93 Blue Flags

The record is an improvement of two on the 2020 figure.
Irish beaches receive record 93 Blue Flags

James Cox

Ireland has received 93 Blue Flags for its best beaches and marinas this year, the record figure is two more than 2020.

Donegal and Kerry have 14 flags each followed by Cork on 12.

Inchydoney east beach and Warren in Cork, Killiney in Dublin and Golden strand in Mayo got a Blue Flag this year, while Ballymoney North beach in Wexford and Bertra in Mayo lost theirs.

The Blue Flag is one of the world’s most recognised eco-labels, it originated in France in 1985 when French coastal local authorities were awarded with the Blue Flag for compliance with sewage treatment and bathing water quality criteria.

Environment

It was launched as an International programme as part of the European Year of the Environment in 1987.

In 1988, the first year sites were awarded outside of France 19 beaches and two marinas received the Blue Flag in Ireland.

This year Ireland continues to punch above its weight with a record breaking 93 sites awarded, up two on last year’s total.

The programme aims to raise environmental awareness and promote sound environmental management of beaches, marinas and inland bathing waters around the world.

The 83 Irish beaches and 10 marinas that have achieved this accolade must adhere to specific criteria related to water quality, information provision, environmental education, safety and site management.

Green Coast Award

A total of 63 beaches received the Green Coast Award for the 2021 bathing season. The Green Coast Awards were presented back in 2003 to four beaches in Co Wexford, then the award was rolled out nationally in 2008.

The award recognises beaches for their clean environment, excellent water quality and natural beauty. An important aspect of the
Green Coast Awards is the involvement of clean coasts groups in the management of awarded sites.

More in this section

Motion to reduce legal drinking age to 16 receives sharp criticism Motion to reduce legal drinking age to 16 receives sharp criticism
Suspension of homebirths across mid-west after woman dies in Limerick Suspension of homebirths across mid-west after woman dies in Limerick
Public sector pay talks breakdown with industrial action now possible Public sector pay talks breakdown with industrial action now possible
Indian direct provision family who donated thousands of facemasks allowed to stay

Indian direct provision family who donated thousands of facemasks allowed to stay

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding" "We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding"
Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport
New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more