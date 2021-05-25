Man arrested on suspicion of recruiting money mules

James Cox

Gardaí at the Money Laundering Investigation Unit (MILU) at the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) have arrested a man in his late 20s as part of an ongoing investigation into international invoice redirection fraud.

The man was arrested in west Dublin yesterday. Gardaí suspect the man is involved in the recruitment of money mules. He was arrested for an offence contrary to section 73 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2006.

He is currently being detained under the provisions of Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007, at Lucan Garda station. He can be held for up to seven days.