Tue, 25 May, 2021 - 10:17

Government urged to let restaurants resume indoor dining on June 2nd

Restaurants want to reopen for indoor dining on June 2nd, the same date as hotels will be allowed to do so.
Government urged to let restaurants resume indoor dining on June 2nd

Vivienne Clarke

The CEO of the Restaurants Association of Ireland (RAI) Adrian Cummins has said that the hospitality sector was looking forward to returning, but he repeated a call for all restaurants to be allowed to serve food indoors from June 2nd, the same date on which hotels will be allowed to do so.

Mr Cummins said rules permitting hotels to serve food indoors should be extended to all restaurants. “We would like to open in line with hotels because there is no difference between a hotel restaurant and an independent restaurant next door to them,” he told Newstalk Breakfast.

“The indications are that the guidelines will be, there or thereabouts, the same as last year for indoor hospitality, but the difference for outdoor hospitality will be that there will be no time limits for people,” he said.

One-metre space

Last year’s guidelines had worked well for the food business, they had been implemented “as best we could”, he said.

“We are looking forward to these being published, so people can start to plan and prepare for reopening when we get a date to reopen restaurants, gastropubs and coffee shops across the country.”

Mr Cummins welcomed the one-metre space between tables, anything bigger would leave many businesses unviable, he warned.

“We always said that one metre is a viable space for hospitality, but two metres is not viable at all because you lose nearly 75 percent of your space within a business. At one metre, you still lose space. You lose about 25 per cent of your space within a restaurant. That is a loss of income, that puts a lot of pressure on a business to operate viably.

“We want to get back open as soon as possible.”

More in this section

UK plan to rip up Northern Ireland Protocol ‘politically driven’, says EU chief UK plan to rip up Northern Ireland Protocol ‘politically driven’, says EU chief
Man dies in fatal road crash in Co Laois Man dies in fatal road crash in Co Laois
Mother allegedly neglected toddler who died after ingesting methadone, trial hears Mother allegedly neglected toddler who died after ingesting methadone, trial hears
Majority of practising Catholics support ordination of women

Majority of practising Catholics support ordination of women

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding" "We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding"
Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport
New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more