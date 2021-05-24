Two men arrested as gardaí seize €2.2m worth of cannabis and €150k

James Cox

Two men have been arrested after gardaí seized €2.2 million worth of cannabis and €150,000 in cash today.

Personnel attached to the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and the Special Crime Task Force carried out a search operation in the Tallaght and city centre areas of Dublin today. This operation was carried out as part of ongoing investigations targeting persons suspected to be involved in organised crime.

A number of vehicles were stopped and searched in the areas as part of this operation. 110kg of cannabis herb (pending analysis) worth €2.2 million and approximately €150,000 in cash was discovered and seized by gardaí.

Two men, aged in their 30s and 50s, have been arrested and are currently detained at Tallaght Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.