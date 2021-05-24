Mon, 24 May, 2021 - 22:03

Man, 30s, dies in Meath crash

A man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Man, 30s, dies in Meath crash

James Cox

Gardaí are investigating a fatal road traffic collision involving two cars that occurred on the M3 at Clowanstown, Dunshaughlin, Co Meath between J6 — J7 at approximately 4.40pm today.

The driver of one car, a man aged in his 30s, has been pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the other car, a woman aged in her 40s, has been taken to hospital with non life threatening injuries.

The scene remains closed for a technical examination.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, particularly road users who may have dash cam footage, to contact Gardaí in Ashbourne on 01 801 0600 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

More in this section

Man jailed for late night unprovoked attack on Dublin's Grafton Street Man jailed for late night unprovoked attack on Dublin's Grafton Street
Supermarket worker gets injury payout increased to €218,000 on appeal Supermarket worker gets injury payout increased to €218,000 on appeal
Self-defence to be considered in murder trial of man who pleads guilty to manslaughter Self-defence to be considered in murder trial of man who pleads guilty to manslaughter
Mother allegedly neglected toddler who died after ingesting methadone, trial hears

Mother allegedly neglected toddler who died after ingesting methadone, trial hears

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding" "We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding"
Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport
New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more