Pilot live events to begin next month, Culture Minister confirms

By Michelle Devane, PA

Pilot live events are due to take place in June and July, the Culture Minister has said.

Catherine Martin described live events as key to the reopening of a sector “devastated” by the pandemic.

She said she is finalising the details of events across the country, which she hopes will go ahead next month and in July, subject to public health advice.

The new #InForm exhibition is a collaboration between @NMIreland and @DCCIreland

The Taoiseach has also said organisers will try some events next month and then decide what is possible in July.

The Government is to make an announcement on reopening plans on Friday, with much anticipation around dates for travel, indoor hospitality and live events.

Speaking at the launch of In Form, a two-year collaboration between the National Museum of Ireland and the Design and Crafts Council Ireland, Ms Martin said: “I’m compiling a list of a number of live events across the country to cover a variety of music genres from rock to classical, and also comedy and theatre, indoors and outdoors.

“The numbers will vary according to the event or venue.”

She said she could not speculate what numbers would be allowed attend the events as it will depend on the latest advice from the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet).

“These live events are key to reopening for a sector that has been absolutely devastated,” she said.

“I want to see their doors open and I want to see their doors open for good, and people earning a living again and all of us enjoying what we love to enjoy.”

She is also working with Junior Minister for Sport Jack Chambers to include some sports events in the pilot.

Ms Martin added she would like to see some of the pilot events next month.

“My hope is June and July,” she said.

“The sooner the better in order to get a reopening. We’re moving well in the vaccination so the sooner or better. I would be aiming for June.”