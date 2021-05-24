Mon, 24 May, 2021 - 17:26

Covid: 345 additional cases confirmed

345 additional Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in the Republic of Ireland.
James Cox

The Department of Health has confirmed 345 additional Covid-19 cases in Ireland.

There are 44 Covid-19 patients in ICU with 127 patients with coronavirus currently being treated in Irish hospitals.

Political leaders in Northern Ireland are to contact the Taoiseach following various failed attempts to secure a meeting between the health ministers on both sides of the border.

Northern Ireland’s health minister Robin Swann said he has been unable to arrange a meeting with his Irish counterpart to discuss Covid-19, for two weeks.

The North's First Minister Arlene Foster said discussions with the Irish Government on Covid-19 and cross-border travel is needed at a ministerial level.

Mrs Foster said she was disappointed when Stephen Donnelly said that he would send his department officials to the meeting.

Mr Swann said health officials remain concerned about infection rates in the Republic of Ireland and the slower level of vaccination, but said he hoped the country will catch up.

Reopening

Meanwhile, Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said the reopening of major sectors over the next two months will be “steady”.

The Government is to make an announcement on reopening plans on Friday, with much anticipation around dates for travel, indoor hospitality and live events.

Mr Martin said the Government will try some events next month and then decide on what is possible in July.

Two Cabinet meetings will take place later this week when the National Public Health Emergency Team’s (Nphet) latest public health advice will be considered. — Additional reporting from Press Association 

