Mon, 24 May, 2021 - 13:19

Post-pandemic unemployment could surpass recession levels, Social Justice Ireland warns

Social Justice Ireland's Employment Monitor predicts unemployment could reach 16.1 per cent following the pandemic.
Post-pandemic unemployment could surpass recession levels, Social Justice Ireland warns

Unemployment could increase beyond the highest rate recorded during the last recession according to a study by Social Justice Ireland.

The advocacy group predicts over 390,000, or 16.1 per cent of workers could be unemployed following the pandemic, which would be the highest unemployment rate since 1986.

Based on data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO), the group's Employment Monitor states over 1.2 million people workers have been impacted by Covid-19, almost a quarter of whom do not expect to return to their previous job when restrictions are lifted.

The group says more men than woman were in jobs impacted by Covid-19, however, more women expect to not return to work.

The Monitor predicts the State is heading for "an explosion in youth unemployment - which was already underway before the pandemic" as almost 112,000 of those saying they will not return to their pre-pandemic job being between the ages of 15-34.

The Social Justice Ireland study predicts Dublin's unemployment rate will jump to 21 per cent, almost 350 per cent above pre-pandemic levels, while rates in all other regions "will likely double".

In light of the research, the group is now calling on the Government to promote up-skilling for the unemployed and those at risk of being made redundant in order to better their employment prospects.

They also emphasise the need to address obstacles facing women when they return to the workforce, and the expansion of the age profile of apprenticeships and training programmes to include older workers.

More in this section

UK's protocol actions 'nothing to do with Northern Ireland', TD says UK's protocol actions 'nothing to do with Northern Ireland', TD says
Firm ordered to pay €1,500 for asking woman at interview where she was from originally Firm ordered to pay €1,500 for asking woman at interview where she was from originally
Aldi to add 41 EV charging stations to stores across the country Aldi to add 41 EV charging stations to stores across the country
Air passenger figures 11 times higher than 2021

Air passenger figures 11 times higher than 2021

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding" "We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding"
Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport
New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more