Mon, 24 May, 2021 - 11:34

Man arrested in connection with theft from accountancy firm

Monday morning's arrest was the third made in relation to the matter.
Gardaí in Dublin have arrested a man following allegations of theft at an accountancy firm between 2019-2020.

Officers attached to the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) arrested the man, aged in his early 30s, on Monday morning.

His arrest is part of an ongoing investigation following a complaint made by the accountancy firm relating to false claims for expenses by an employee, in excess of €1 million.

This is the third arrest made in relation to the matter and investigations are said to be ongoing.

The man is currently being held at Terenure Garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

