Mon, 24 May, 2021 - 11:03

Cannabis worth €70,000 seized in Co Cork

The drugs were found during a search of a house on Sunday evening.
Gardaí have seized €70,000 of suspected cannabis herb following a search of a house in Cork city on Sunday.

The search was carried out as part of ongoing investigations targeting the sale and supply of drugs in the area.

Gardaí attached to the divisional drugs unit in Anglesea Street searched the property on Shandon Street at around 8.30pm on Sunday.

The drugs were seized following their discovery and a man, aged in his 30s, was arrested at the scene.

He is currently being held at Mayfield Garda station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

