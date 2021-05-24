Just 4% will refuse Covid vaccine with youth most hesitant - survey

Covid vaccine hesitancy is trending downwards in Ireland with just four per cent of the population planning to refuse a vaccine, according to the latest tracker survey.

The Ipsos MRBI survey for the Irish Pharmaceutical Healthcare Association (IPHA) found the number of people who intend to get vaccinated or who have already received one has risen to 88 per cent.

The figure of 88 per cent – made up of 63 per cent planning to take a Covid vaccine and 26 per cent already vaccinated – is 13 points higher than the percentage of people who said in January that they would take a vaccine.

Meanwhile, the number of people who said they intend to refuse the vaccine has declined from seven per cent in January to four per cent in May.

The number of people unsure about taking a vaccine has also declined, from 18 per cent in January to seven per cent this month.

Younger cohort

The survey found vaccine hesitancy to be highest among the younger cohort of those aged 25 to 34.

Among the four per cent of people overall who said they plan to refuse a Covid vaccine, the proportion was highest among the group, at nine per cent.

While seven per cent overall said they were unsure about taking a vaccine, in the 25 to 34-year-old cohort it was 12 per cent.

The Ipsos MRBI survey was conducted through 1,002 telephone interviews with a nationally-representative sample of adults between April 30th and May 11th.