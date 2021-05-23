Sun, 23 May, 2021 - 17:22

Music lover banned from playing loud tunes next door to his brother

A Co Donegal music lover was taken to court by his brother for playing his songs too loudly
Music lover banned from playing loud tunes next door to his brother

Stephen Maguire

A Co Donegal music lover will be forced to listen to his favourite music on headphones after his brother took him to court for playing his songs too loudly.

John Gallagher appeared before a hearing of Buncrana Circuit Civil Court.

Barrister for Mr Gallagher, Mr Peter Nolan, told the court that his client had promised that there would be no more loud music at his house.

Mr Gallagher, of Carradoon, Rathmullan, gave an undertaking that he would cease playing loud music or cause any other nuisance at his address.

The complaint was made by his brother Brian who lives next door to him.

Mr Nolan added that his client had taken advantage of new technology and was now using wireless headphones.

Mr Gallagher, whom the court was told is hard of hearing, made the sworn undertaking in the witness box.

More in this section

Opposition parties rally behind President Higgins’ housing criticism Opposition parties rally behind President Higgins’ housing criticism
Man arrested on human trafficking charges in Donegal granted bail Man arrested on human trafficking charges in Donegal granted bail
Father of Aoife Beary who died from injuries in Berkeley balcony collapse pays birthday tribute Father of Aoife Beary who died from injuries in Berkeley balcony collapse pays birthday tribute
Coroner hopes to begin Stardust inquests before more family members die

Coroner hopes to begin Stardust inquests before more family members die

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding" "We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding"
Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport
New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more