Covid: 438 cases confirmed as Ireland approaches new vaccine record

The HSE's chief provided an update on vaccine distribution on Sunday, as online updates remain unavailable due to a cyberattack
A further 438 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed by the Department of Health.

There are 116 patients with the virus in hospital, including 43 in intensive care.

Data on deaths continues to be unavailable due to the cyberattack on the health service.

In Northern Ireland on Sunday, there were 77 positive cases but no deaths linked to the virus reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 1,624,053 Covid vaccines have been administered in the region, latest figures show.

Vaccine update

In the Republic, HSE chief executive Paul Reid provided an update on vaccine distribution on Sunday, as online updates remain unavailable due to a cyberattack on the health service.

He also indicated that people aged in their 40s will not receive Covid vaccines from AstraZeneca or Janssen.

Mr Reid told Newstalk radio on Sunday that close to 300,000 vaccine doses had been administered this week, as the rollout ramps up week-on-week.

“By the end of today, we’ll be approximately 300,000 – close to 300,000 vaccines administered this week,” Mr Reid said.

“And in total, we don’t have the GP data [but] judging by what we have dispatched and the great work by GPs, in total today we’ve probably well over 2.4 million vaccines completed, well over 1.7 million dose ones, which would be about over 45 per cent of the population.”

Around 290,000 doses were administered last week, with one million in total expected to be delivered in May.

All those aged 45 and older in the Republic are now eligible to register online for their vaccine appointment.

