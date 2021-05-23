Sun, 23 May, 2021 - 10:39

Young brothers missing from Belfast may be in Tipperary area, gardaí say

The PSNI last weekend issued an appeal for help in locating Patrick Horvath (5) and his older brother Fabricio (8).
Young brothers missing from Belfast may be in Tipperary area, gardaí say

Two young boys reported missing from Belfast earlier this week may be in the North Tipperary area, gardaí believe.

The PSNI last weekend issued an appeal for help in locating Patrick Horvath (5) and his older brother Fabricio (8).

The boys were last seen getting into a black Ford car around 6pm on Friday evening, May 14th in the Limestone Road area of north Belfast.

Gardaí said a Black Ford Kuga registered GGZ5425 and a Silver Peugeot 407 registered IHZ8298 may be connected.

Both boys are dark haired and when last seen Patrick was wearing light-coloured bottoms and top with black shoes. Fabricio was wearing grey bottoms and a purple and green top.

Last weekend the PSNI said it was keen to know the boys were safe and well and believed they may be in the company of a relative.

Anyone with any information that can assist in locating Patrick and Fabricio is asked to contact Thurles Garda station on 0504 25100 or the PSNI on 048 90 650222.

More in this section

Ryanair drops Afrikaans test after backlash in South Africa Ryanair drops Afrikaans test after backlash in South Africa
Disclosures tribunal: Former senior Garda 'hurt' and 'disturbed' by complaints Disclosures tribunal: Former senior Garda 'hurt' and 'disturbed' by complaints
President’s speech on housing may have ‘overstepped the mark’, law expert says President’s speech on housing may have ‘overstepped the mark’, law expert says
RTÉ ‘disappointed’ after Dublin Pride ends partnership over Liveline broadcast

RTÉ ‘disappointed’ after Dublin Pride ends partnership over Liveline broadcast

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding" "We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding"
Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport
New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more