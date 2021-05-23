Young brothers missing from Belfast may be in Tipperary area, gardaí say

Two young boys reported missing from Belfast earlier this week may be in the North Tipperary area, gardaí believe.

The PSNI last weekend issued an appeal for help in locating Patrick Horvath (5) and his older brother Fabricio (8).

The boys were last seen getting into a black Ford car around 6pm on Friday evening, May 14th in the Limestone Road area of north Belfast.

Gardaí said a Black Ford Kuga registered GGZ5425 and a Silver Peugeot 407 registered IHZ8298 may be connected.

Both boys are dark haired and when last seen Patrick was wearing light-coloured bottoms and top with black shoes. Fabricio was wearing grey bottoms and a purple and green top.

Last weekend the PSNI said it was keen to know the boys were safe and well and believed they may be in the company of a relative.

Anyone with any information that can assist in locating Patrick and Fabricio is asked to contact Thurles Garda station on 0504 25100 or the PSNI on 048 90 650222.