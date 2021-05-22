Sat, 22 May, 2021 - 20:48

Shots fired at event marking 40th anniversary of hunger striker Patsy O’Hara

The PSNI have confirmed that they are investigating the incident that took place on Friday night in Derry
By James Ward, PA

Shots were fired at an event marking the 40th anniversary of the death of republican hunger striker Patsy O’Hara.

The PSNI have confirmed that they are investigating the incident, which took place on Friday night close to 9pm in the Ardfoyle area of Derry.

Patsy O’Hara was the third of 10 prisoners to die in the 1981 hunger strike.

A large crowd gathered at a mural on Bishop Street honouring the Derry man.

Video footage circulating on social media showed 15 masked men, some carrying weapons, standing in front of the mural, as a volley of gunfire rings out.

Detective Sergeant Boyd said: “Police received a report at around 8.55pm last night in relation to a number of masked men in the Ardfoyle area of Derry/Londonderry.

“Police are aware of shots fired in the area. An investigation is underway.”

