Sat, 22 May, 2021 - 14:57

Six states removed from Ireland’s hotel quarantine list

The update see the list shrink again following the removal last weekend of Bermuda, Iran, Montenegro, Palestine and Serbia
Six countries have been removed from Ireland’s mandatory hotel quarantine list.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly confirmed that Andorra, Georgia, Kuwait, Mongolia, Nigeria and Puerto Rico are no longer deemed “high-risk” states as of Saturday.

The update see the list shrink again following the removal last weekend of Bermuda, Iran, Montenegro, Palestine and Serbia.

However, all arrivals into the country must continue to provide proof of a negative pre-departure test for Covid-19.

They must also observe a period of mandatory “home” quarantine.

As of Saturday, 19 African states, 14 South American states, 10 Asian states, four European states and three North American states or countries remain on the hotel quarantine list.

The full list of designated states is available here.

