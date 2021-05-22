People aged 46 asked to register for Covid vaccine

People aged 46 can now register for a Covid-19 vaccine.

Registration opened for people aged between 45 and 49 this week.

Those aged 45 are encouraged to book an appointment from Sunday onwards.

People can register for their jab by going to vaccine.hse.ie or calling 1850 24 1850.

#COVIDVaccine registration is open for people aged 46. The quickest & easiest way to register is online - you will need a:

👤PPSN

📍Eircode

📱mobile number

✉️email address

Register here ➡️https://t.co/nTNxEJWWWr #ForUsAll pic.twitter.com/IzE6VpC7Sb — HSE Ireland (@HSELive) May 22, 2021

Meanwhile, the HSE chief executive, Paul Reid, has said about 45 per cent of adults in the Republic have had their first dose of a Covid vaccine.

More than 15 per cent of the population was fully vaccinated, Mr Reid tweeted on Saturday. He said more than 2.3 million vaccines have been administered, not including data from GPs.

Our focus on protecting the public through vaccination remains unrelenting. Without the impacted data from GPs, we've likely well over 2.3M vaccines administered. Approx. 45% of adult population had a 1st Dose and over 15% fully vaccinated. A good lft for our teams too. @HSELive — Paul Reid (@paulreiddublin) May 22, 2021

Around 290,000 vaccine doses were administered last week, with one million in total expected to be delivered in May.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said on Friday: “The vaccination programme is going really well, with very strong momentum. Last week, 290,000 people were vaccinated.

“We’re somewhere close to 280 this week and something similar next week.

“Over a million will have been administered in May. It think that’s very, very good news. And we continue with that momentum going forward. I think it’s good news all round.”