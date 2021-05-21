Fri, 21 May, 2021 - 18:48

Truck crashing through railway crossing causes service delays

Irish Rail released video footage of the incident on Twitter.
Some Irish Rail services were impacted by delays earlier today after a truck crashed through a railway crossing.

The incident, which was captured on the crossing's security cameras, took place in Co Roscommon on Friday morning.

The footage shows a truck failing to stop, despite the descending barrier.

Irish Rail said the damage to the Bellacagher crossing caused delays to services to and from Westport.

Sharing the footage of the incident, the official Irish Rail account tweeted: "We appeal to all road users to act safely at level crossings."

