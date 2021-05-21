Fri, 21 May, 2021 - 16:47

Gardaí seize €100,000 in counterfeit currency

One search found over €94,000 in counterfeit currency
Gardaí have seized approximately €100,000 in counterfeit currency in all denominations following a number of searches across Laois, Offaly and Kildare.

The searches were carried out in recent days following an increase in the amount of counterfeit currency being posted into the State.

One search found over €94,000 in counterfeit bills, following which a 20-year-old woman was arrested. She has since been released without charge and a file will now be prepared by for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

A second search also found €5,000 in counterfeit bills, following which a 21-year-old man was arrested. He has since been charged and remanded into custody.

Gardaí are warning the public of an increased prevalence of counterfeit currency, and are urging people to remember to examine all banknotes to check they are authentic.

Currency should feel crisp and firm, with raised ink, a security thread should be visible, and a watermark should be visible on the numeral value. When tilted, a hologram should also show the value of the note, and when placed under a UV light, small fibres in the paper should illuminate.

Members of the public, particularly business owners are reminded to check all denominations of notes for counterfeits, and if found, to retain the note and contact Gardaí.

