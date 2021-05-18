Tue, 18 May, 2021 - 14:44

Covid vaccine registration for ages 45 to 49 opens from Wednesday

Those aged 49 can register for an appointment from Wednesday
People aged 45 to 49 can register for a Covid-19 vaccine this week.

Those aged 49 can register for an appointment from Wednesday. People aged 48 can register from Thursday and day-by-day it will continue on to the next age.

More than 2.1 million vaccine doses have now been administered in the Republic.

People can register for their vaccine by going to vaccine.hse.ie or calling 1850 24 1850.

To register online you need:

  • a mobile phone number
  • an email address
  • a PPS number
  • an Eircode

People in their 40s could be given a choice of which vaccine they receive, according to advice given to the HSE.

The National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) has advised that people in this age group can choose whether to accept one of the AstraZeneca or Johnson & Johnson vaccines, or wait for Moderna or Pfizer.

At present, AstraZeneca and the Johnson & Johnson (also known as the Janssen) jabs are not being given to those under the age of 50 due to concerns over a rare blood clotting issue.

