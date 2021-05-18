Yellow thunderstorm warning issued for nine counties

Met Éireann have issued a status yellow thunderstorm warning for nine counties in the south and east of the country.

The warning comes into effect at 2pm, covering counties Carlow, Dublin, Kilkenny, Louth, Meath, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork and Waterford.

Did you know that Met Eireann's Valentia Observatory has lightning detection antenna🌩️



Lightning detection (yesterday's strikes in pic) provides forecasters with info on storm movements🌀 & guidance in production of warnings⚠️



How does ⚡️ detector work?https://t.co/B1XcAdElQQ pic.twitter.com/H307DWnJUK — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) May 18, 2021

The yellow warning will remain in place until 8pm this evening.

The forecaster is predicting thundery falls across the midlands, east and southeast later today, with a risk of local hail and lightning into this evening.

The rain is set to ease on Wednesday however, with a mild and dry day expected for most of the country, highest temperatures estimated to be in the region of 13 to 17 degrees.