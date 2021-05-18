Tue, 18 May, 2021 - 10:52

Man shot in the leg in Co Derry

The injured man was able to make his way to a nearby house following the shooting.
By Jonathan McCambridge, PA

A man has been shot in the leg in Claudy in Co Derry.

Police received a report around 11.40pm on Monday that a man had been picked up by several males in a car, from the Letterkenny Road area of Derry earlier in the evening, and driven from the city to the Heathfield Road area of Claudy, where he was shot once in his leg.

The injured man was able to make his way to a nearby house following the shooting to raise the alarm, and was then taken to hospital for treatment.

Officers remain at the scene, conducting a search of the area.

