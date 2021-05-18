Tue, 18 May, 2021 - 07:25

Children kept home following 'serious' Covid outbreak in Cork school

Children kept home following 'serious' Covid outbreak in Cork school

A large outbreak of Covid-19 among students and staff at a school in Co Cork has led to hundreds of parents keeping their children at home.

Scoil Bhríde in Rathcormac, Co Cork previously told parents the school may be forced to close in the coming days due to the “serious outbreak of Covid”.

The Irish Examiner reports many parents have now opted to keep their children from school, amid delays in identifying cases and close contacts due to the ongoing disruption to the HSE's IT systems caused by last week's cyberattack.

On account of the IT delays, efforts to identify the exact number of cases associated with the outbreak have also been affected.

The school's Board of Management confirmed seven class groups have been impacted by the outbreak and four entire classes are now restricting their movements.

Cases of the virus have also been identified in three secondary schools in nearby Fermoy.

In a follow-up letter to parents on Monday night, the Scoil Bhríde principal said the school remains officially open, however, added: "We do understand that some families may decide to keep children at home from school due to the current situation."

More in this section

Cork girl impaled on construction site railings settles High Court action Cork girl impaled on construction site railings settles High Court action
Court ruling due on law setting minimum pay and conditions for building sector Court ruling due on law setting minimum pay and conditions for building sector
Mauritius to re-examine case of killed honeymooner Michaela McAreavey Mauritius to re-examine case of killed honeymooner Michaela McAreavey
Limerick school withdraws case over Instagram account

Limerick school withdraws case over Instagram account

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

The fabric of Cork city since 1860 The fabric of Cork city since 1860
Recognising the unsung heroes Recognising the unsung heroes
Birthday tradition Diabetes and kids' parties: You can have your cake and eat it

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more