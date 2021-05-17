Live: Covid vaccine choices, retailers take stock and cyberattack latest

Sarah Mooney

Health service cyberattack

The impact of a cyberattack on the health service has been described as "worse than Covid" by consultants in radiology.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said he is “not aware” of any other Government agencies that have been hit by the attack, aside from the Department of Health.

With a security briefing for party leaders due to take place on Monday afternoon, he told reporters: “There hasn’t been one on my department, or any other body that I’m aware of. But needless to say, we’re doing everything we can to strengthen our security systems.”

Mr Varadkar said there had been an attack on the HSE and unsuccessful attempt to hack into the Department of Health. He described it as a “heinous crime”, targeting the sick.

'My bank card is going to hate me'

Shoppers have descended upon stores across the country, as thousands of retailers reopened their doors after almost five months of closure.

Some outlets decided to get creative with their bid to entice the public through their doors. The discount store Dealz was offering rickshaw services up and down Henry Street, with free “pamper packs” offered to shoppers to bring them inside — we have photos here.

Meanwhile, two taxi requests were made each second after the first Saturday night of eased lockdown. Last week was the busiest of the year for taxi app Free Now, with almost two requests every second during its busiest hour in the early hours of Sunday morning between 1am and 2am.

International travel

When it comes to international travel, Leo Varadkar has said that August is the earliest the country could expect its return.

Mr Varadkar said the EU digital green cert will be in place by June but said member states will have six weeks to adopt it.

Although he confirmed that a scaling down of mandatory hotel quarantine is envisaged, Mr Varadkar said some form of quarantine will have to remain in place for areas of concern where vaccinations are not on par with Ireland.

Vaccine choice

People aged in their 40s will be given the choice of using the AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, but under strict conditions.

The age limit for the two vaccines is being reduced from 50 to 40 years following advice from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac), HSE chief clinical officer Dr Colm Henry has confirmed.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan is understood to have endorsed Niac’s recommendation to the Government, and the HSE has now been asked how to operationalise the proposals.

Courts

A 44-year-old woman has pleaded not guilty to murdering her three young children at their family home in Dublin over a year ago by reason of insanity.

Separately, a former "mid-tier" Kinahan Cartel member who never paid tax and was claiming State benefits while laundering tens of thousands of euro in crime cash has been given a fully suspended sentence by the Special Criminal Court today.

Finally, a man who conned hundreds of thousands of euro out of two elderly women – including the life-savings of one – by telling them a series of “sob stories” has been jailed for five years.

McGregor baby

Conor McGregor and his fiancée Dee Devlin have announced the birth of their third child, a baby boy named Rían.

The mixed martial arts star (32) took to Instagram to share the news.

Captioning an image of him and baby Rían, Dublin-born McGregor wrote: “The McGregor Clan is now a family of 5.”