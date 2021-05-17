Mon, 17 May, 2021 - 15:21

Met Éireann issues immediate thunderstorm alert for Cork and Waterford

A status-yellow thunderstorm warning is in place in Cork and Waterford
Met Éireann issues immediate thunderstorm alert for Cork and Waterford

A status-yellow thunderstorm warning is in place for Cork and Waterford.

The Met Éireann weather warning will remain in force until 6pm this evening.

The forecaster said scattered thunderstorms this afternoon and early this evening will bring some heavy downpours, with the risk of spot flooding and hail.

Nationwide, there will be a mix of scattered showers and sunny spells this afternoon.

Some heavy showers will be concentrated in the south through the afternoon, with thunderstorms for a time.

Isolated thunderstorms are possible elsewhere, while temperatures will go no higher than 11 to 15 degrees.

Tonight will be dry in many areas, with long clear spells.

Scattered showers will spread from the west throughout the night, mainly affecting Munster, while elsewhere will hold largely dry.

More in this section

Court ruling due on law setting minimum pay and conditions for building sector Court ruling due on law setting minimum pay and conditions for building sector
Leaving Cert: Maths paper two more difficult than paper one Leaving Cert: Maths paper two more difficult than paper one
Cork girl impaled on construction site railings settles High Court action Cork girl impaled on construction site railings settles High Court action
Limerick school withdraws case over Instagram account

Limerick school withdraws case over Instagram account

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

The fabric of Cork city since 1860 The fabric of Cork city since 1860
Recognising the unsung heroes Recognising the unsung heroes
Birthday tradition Diabetes and kids' parties: You can have your cake and eat it

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more