Mon, 17 May, 2021 - 13:04

Taoiseach does not think London wants to rewrite Northern Ireland protocol

Micheál Martin said he did not get an immediate sense from his meeting with Boris Johnson that London wants to rewrite the post-Brexit trading arrangements
Taoiseach does not think London wants to rewrite Northern Ireland protocol

Thomson Reuters

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said he did not get an immediate sense from his meeting with British counterpart Boris Johnson that London wants to rewrite Northern Ireland's post-Brexit trading arrangements.

RTÉ reported on Monday that the Irish Government is increasingly concerned that London wants to completely rewrite the Northern Ireland section of its deal to leave the European Union.

"We were very clear and are very clear that this is an international agreement, commitments have been made and it needs to be worked and the processes that are in it need to be worked also," Mr Martin told an online event when asked about the report.

Britain is urging the European Union to take a "risk-based approach" to the post-Brexit rules governing trade with Northern Ireland, a spokesman for prime minister Boris Johnson said on Monday, stressing that solutions should be found rapidly.

"We remain committed to working through the issues with the EU and we hope they will show common sense and take a risk based approach," the spokesman told reporters.

More in this section

Court ruling due on law setting minimum pay and conditions for building sector Court ruling due on law setting minimum pay and conditions for building sector
Leaving Cert: Maths paper two more difficult than paper one Leaving Cert: Maths paper two more difficult than paper one
Cork girl impaled on construction site railings settles High Court action Cork girl impaled on construction site railings settles High Court action
Limerick school withdraws case over Instagram account

Limerick school withdraws case over Instagram account

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

The fabric of Cork city since 1860 The fabric of Cork city since 1860
Recognising the unsung heroes Recognising the unsung heroes
Birthday tradition Diabetes and kids' parties: You can have your cake and eat it

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more