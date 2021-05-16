Sun, 16 May, 2021 - 14:59

Covid: 802 cases confirmed following HSE cyberattack delay

Covid: 802 cases confirmed following HSE cyberattack delay

The Department of Health has confirmed 447 new cases of Covid-19 have been notified as of midnight on Friday, and a further 355 cases notified as of midnight on Saturday.

An update has not yet been given regarding any additional Covid-related deaths notified during this period.

Yesterday, no Covid figures were announced due to delays caused by a ransomware attack on the HSE's IT systems earlier this week.

A tweet from the Department added: "Daily case number may change due to future data validation".

The Department also confirmed there are now 109 people in hospital with the virus, 42 of whom are being treated in ICU.

More in this section

Leaving Cert: Maths paper two more difficult than paper one Leaving Cert: Maths paper two more difficult than paper one
Limerick school withdraws case over Instagram account Limerick school withdraws case over Instagram account
Man (31) sentenced to life imprisonment for Waterford murder Man (31) sentenced to life imprisonment for Waterford murder
Cork girl impaled on construction site railings settles High Court action

Cork girl impaled on construction site railings settles High Court action

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

The fabric of Cork city since 1860 The fabric of Cork city since 1860
Recognising the unsung heroes Recognising the unsung heroes
Birthday tradition Diabetes and kids' parties: You can have your cake and eat it

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more