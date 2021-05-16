Sun, 16 May, 2021 - 13:15

Witness appeal after man (30s) seriously injured in Dublin stabbing

Gardaí attended the scene of the incident on Shangan Avenue, Ballymun
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a man in his 30s was seriously injured in a stabbing in Dublin this morning.

At around 3.15am, gardaí attended the scene of an incident on Shangan Avenue, Ballymun where the man was discovered with serious injuries.

He was taken to the Mater Hospital by ambulance where his condition is described as serious but stable.

The scene was preserved for a technical examination which has since concluded.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or anyone with any information in relation to the incident to come forward.

Officers can be contacted at Ballymun Garda station on 01 666 4400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or at any Garda station.

