By Michelle Devane, PA

A milk truck has overturned on a Kildare motorway, causing significant traffic delays.

The truck collided with the central barrier along the N7 near Naas on Sunday morning.

Emergency workers at the scene of the crash (Niall Carson/PA Wire)

Gardaí said they attended the scene of a single-vehicle traffic incident involving a lorry shortly before 8am.

No injuries were reported.

The AA Roadwatch said the N7 was down to one lane in both directions as emergency services dealt with the collision, causing delays.