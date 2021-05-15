Sat, 15 May, 2021 - 15:35

Five states removed from Ireland’s hotel quarantine list

All arrivals into the country must continue to observe a period of mandatory 'home' quarantine
Five countries have been removed from Ireland’s mandatory hotel quarantine list.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly confirmed that Bermuda, Iran, Montenegro, Palestine and Serbia are no longer deemed “high-risk” states as of Saturday.

However, all arrivals into the country must continue to provide proof of a negative pre-departure test for Covid-19.

They must also observe a period of mandatory “home” quarantine.

As of Saturday, 20 African states, 14 South American states, 12 Asian states, six European states and four North American states or countries remain on the hotel quarantine list.

The full list of designated states is available here.

