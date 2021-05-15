Sat, 15 May, 2021 - 12:16

Man arrested after suspected arson incidents in Limerick

The suspected arson incidents took place on Friday
Man arrested after suspected arson incidents in Limerick

Gardaí investigating two suspected arson incidents in Limerick city have arrested a man in his 40s this morning.

The man was arrested in the Limerick area and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Mayorstone Park Garda station.

The suspected arson incidents on Friday saw gardaí receive a report of a car on fire at Browns Quay at around 1.30am, followed by another report of a fire at a nearby business at around 5.30am.

Gardaí and fire services attended both scenes and a technical examination has since been completed. A significant amount of damage was caused to the building as a result of the fire.

The investigation is ongoing, according to a Garda statement.

Investigating gardaí are continuing to appeal to anyone who was in the Browns Quay area between 1am and 6am on Friday May 14th to contact them, particularly drivers with dash cam footage.

Anyone with information can contact Mayorstone Park Garda station on 061 456 980, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

More in this section

Leaving Cert: Maths paper two more difficult than paper one Leaving Cert: Maths paper two more difficult than paper one
Man (31) sentenced to life imprisonment for Waterford murder Man (31) sentenced to life imprisonment for Waterford murder
Cork girl impaled on construction site railings settles High Court action Cork girl impaled on construction site railings settles High Court action
Limerick school withdraws case over Instagram account

Limerick school withdraws case over Instagram account

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

The fabric of Cork city since 1860 The fabric of Cork city since 1860
Recognising the unsung heroes Recognising the unsung heroes
Birthday tradition Diabetes and kids' parties: You can have your cake and eat it

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more