EuroMillions: Top prize scooped in Navan, as jackpot rolls to €40m

A player in Navan has scooped the top prize of €500,000 in last night’s EuroMillions Plus draw.

EuroMillions players in Co Meath are being urged to check their tickets carefully today after the winning Quick Pick ticket was bought in Mace Johnstown, at Old Johnstown Village in Navan on May 13th.

With no winner of last night’s EuroMillions jackpot worth over €30 million, Tuesday night’s jackpot now rolls to an estimated €40 million.

Navan store owner Rajan Chandi, of Chandi & Kumar’s Mace Johnstown, welcomed the news that one of his customers had won the half a million euro prize.

Hopefully the lucky winner will check their ticket soon and realise just how much it’s worth

“We’re a busy local shop in the middle of a commuting area so we have quite a lot of regular customers as well as people passing through,” he said.

“Hopefully the lucky winner will check their ticket soon and realise just how much it’s worth. It certainly is lovely news to receive on a Friday night.”

The winning EuroMillions Plus numbers for last night’s draw were: 31, 39, 42, 46, 48.

The winning ticket holder is advised to sign the back of their ticket and to get in touch with the National Lottery claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie.

Over 60,000 players in Ireland won prizes in the EuroMillions and EuroMillions Plus games last night, according to the National Lottery.