Sat, 15 May, 2021 - 11:34

Met Éireann: Saturday thunderstorm warning for majority of island

The weather warning for all of Leinster, Munster and Connacht takes effect at midday today
Met Éireann: Saturday thunderstorm warning for majority of island

Met Éireann has placed the majority of the island under a status-yellow thunderstorm warning for Saturday.

The weather warning for all of Leinster, Munster and Connacht takes effect at midday today and runs until 9pm tonight.

The forecaster said that scattered thunderstorms this afternoon and evening will bring some heavy downpours, with a risk of hail and localised spot flooding.

While heavy showers will become widespread across the three provinces through the morning and afternoon, only cloud and light rain will linger over most of Ulster through the day.

Highest temperatures across the island will reach 11 to 15 degrees, according to the latest national forecast.

By early tonight, the showers will largely die out, with most areas becoming dry with clear spells and just isolated showers.

It will be cloudier for a time in the southwest with patchy light rain and drizzle.

Lowest temperatures are forecast to be between four to eight degrees, with mist and fog developing in a light variable breeze.

Sunday

On Sunday, mist and fog is forecast to clear early in the morning, leaving a largely dry start to the day with sunny spells and just isolated showers.

Showers will again become widespread through the morning and afternoon, turning heavy with the risk of thunderstorms and spot flooding.

Showers will gradually drift southwards in the evening, and the north and northwest will become mainly dry.

Highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees are forecast.

More in this section

Mauritius to re-examine case of killed honeymooner Michaela McAreavey Mauritius to re-examine case of killed honeymooner Michaela McAreavey
Leaving Cert: Maths paper two more difficult than paper one Leaving Cert: Maths paper two more difficult than paper one
Government to discuss mica redress scheme ahead of Dublin protest Government to discuss mica redress scheme ahead of Dublin protest
Man (31) sentenced to life imprisonment for Waterford murder

Man (31) sentenced to life imprisonment for Waterford murder

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

The fabric of Cork city since 1860 The fabric of Cork city since 1860
Recognising the unsung heroes Recognising the unsung heroes
Birthday tradition Diabetes and kids' parties: You can have your cake and eat it

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more