Sat, 15 May, 2021 - 09:55

Man (20s) in serious condition after Wexford road collision

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted at around 11pm last night when a car struck a tree
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a man was seriously injured in a road traffic collision in New Ross, Co Wexford.

At around 11pm last night, gardaí and emergency services were alerted when a car left the road and struck a tree on the N25 at Ballinalboola near New Ross.

The two occupants of the car were taken from the scene by ambulance to Waterford University Hospital.

The condition of the driver, a man in his late 20s, is understood to be serious.

Injuries sustained by the passenger, a man also in his 20s, are not thought to be life-threatening.

Traffic diversions

The crash site was preserved overnight for examination by Garda forensic collision investigators and the road is not expected to reopen until later this morning. Traffic diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward.

Road users travelling on the N25 at Ballinaboola at the time of the collision with camera footage are also asked to make it available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact New Ross Garda station on 051 426 030, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

