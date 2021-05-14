Fri, 14 May, 2021 - 11:59

Former RTÉ producer Kieran Creavan admits sex assault and exploitation of children

Creavan also admitted to sexually assaulting two children and sexually exploiting another child in the Philippines
Brion Hoban

Former RTÉ producer Kieran Creaven has pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting and sexually exploiting children.

Creaven (58), of Adelaide Street, Dun Laoghaire, admitted to sexually exploiting three children at an address in Ireland. He also admitted to sexually assaulting two children and sexually exploiting another child in the Philippines.

The accused, who is in custody and appeared via video-link before Dublin Circuit Criminal Court today, also pleaded guilty to several counts of possessing child pornography.

Creaven pleaded guilty to sexually exploiting three children at an address in Ireland on dates between May 26th, 2017 and July 10th, 2017.

Assaults in Philippines

He also pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting two unidentified children at a location in the Philippines on dates in October 2014 and to sexually exploiting an unidentified child via a Skype conversation at a location in the Philippines on July 24th, 2017.

Creaven entered further guilty pleas to three counts of possession of child pornography at an unknown location in England on November 18th, 2017. The court heard these offences related to two videos on an SC card, one video on a mobile phone and one video and one image on a disk.

He also pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography at an address in Ireland on November 20th, 2017. The court heard this offence related to the contents of a Skype conversation.

Lorcan Staines SC, defending, said his client is currently undergoing psychological assessment and is awaiting a report that may take six to eight weeks.

Mr Staines said his client does not need to be produced on the sentencing date and the hearing can take place via video-link.

Judge Martin Nolan remanded Creaven on continuing remand and adjourned the matter for sentence on July 9th.

