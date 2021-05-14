Portobello Plaza closed this weekend due to anti-social behaviour

Portobello Plaza in south Dublin will be closed this weekend, with gardaí in place to prevent large crowds gathering.

Dublin City Council last month launched a campaign urging people to stop gathering to drink in the Portobello area. Anti-social behaviour and littering has been an increasing problem, with many residents complaining to the council and Garda.

In recent weeks gardaí stepped up patrols and confiscated alcohol. However, Dublin City Council has now said the plaza will be closed this weekend.

Portobello Plaza is located in Dublin’s south inner city on the banks of the Grand Canal. It has been a popular place to meet since the pandemic resulted in the closure of pubs.

Dublin City Council confirmed the closure of the plaza on Friday and said it “regrets” the decision. It urged people not to come to the area as a Garda operation would be in place.

“Dublin City Council is very aware of the importance of public spaces in recent times but some behaviour at this location in recent weeks has been completely unacceptable. Up to a thousand people have congregated in the area on recent weekends, without due regard for Covid-19 restrictions,” the council said.

“The associated anti-social behaviour is having a hugely detrimental effect on both the local community and the environment,” it added.

The plaza was due to close early on Friday until next Monday morning, with the council saying “the situation will be reviewed next week”.