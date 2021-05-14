Fri, 14 May, 2021 - 07:51

Plans to reopen Ireland-Britain travel area to be discussed next week

Minister for Tourism Catherine Martin will bring a report by a sector advisory group to Government next week, recommending the reopening of the Common Travel Area (CTA) between Ireland and Britain.

The change could mean people living in Ireland may be able to travel to Britain without restrictions in the coming weeks, according to The Irish Times.

The report from the Recovery Oversight Group for Tourism calls for a plan detailing when restrictions will ease surrounding people coming to Ireland, which they have requested to be published by the end of this month.

The calls come as non-essential travel between the North and Britain is to be permitted once again from May 17th, which many believe will lead to passengers from Britain arriving into the North before travelling on to the Republic due to the open border.

Currently, passengers arriving in the Republic from Britain are required to present a negative RT-PCR test on arrival and quarantine at the address they provide on their passenger locator form for 14 days. This period may be ended after five days if the passenger tests negative for Covid-19.

No such quarantine requirements are in place for passengers arriving in Britain from the Republic of Ireland.

The Government is also expected to consider revisions to the mandatory hotel quarantine system next week, and an additional easing of travel restrictions.

A spokesperson for the Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan confirmed on Thursday that Government departments are working together on the plans to "open up international travel".

