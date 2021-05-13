Man suffers serious head injuries in Offaly assault

James Cox

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following an assault incident in Edenderry, Co Offaly today which left a man with serious head injuries.

Shortly after 6.15pm, gardaí and emergency services attended at the scene of an incident on Francis Street, Edenderry where a man in his 30s was discovered with serious head injuries.

He was taken by ambulance to the Midland Regional Hospital in Tullamore where his condition is currently understood to be stable.

A man in his 20s was arrested at the scene by Gardaí and brought to Tullamore Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The scene is preserved for forensic examination and enquires are continuing.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them at Tullamore Garda Station 057 932 7600 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

The investigation is ongoing.